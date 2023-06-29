REAPING THE BENEFITS

Lady Rattlers seeing gains from offseason workouts

Much like their counterparts, the Lady Rattlers have been putting in the work during the offseason as the team looks to improve over last year’ season.

Head Coach Jermaine Ervin is excited about the team’s participation in the workout program during the offseason.

“We have had a number of girls working out in strength and conditioning camp in the summer,” Earvin said. “We are trying to get bigger, faster, and stronger. … On the court, we are seeing higher numbers than in years past. A lot of the girls are interested in getting back on the court, back to work and making sure they become a better version of themselves when next season comes around.”

The Lady Rattlers are looking to bounce back following a 14-19 season and just missing the playoffs.

Despite losing two seniors in Amiya Moore and Saylor Upshaw, Ervin has seen one player step up.

“I’ve noticed Ezra Tobias has taken up the leadership role of being here,” Ervin said. “She has been here at summer workouts everyday. She is the first one here and one of the last people to leave. She has been putting in some of the extra work that the girls are starting to see. When they are not here, she calls them up asking ‘Why are you not here?’ ‘What’s going on?’ ... That is what family does, and what you are supposed to do. A lot of the girls are following that, and it makes me excited.”

With San Marcos in a transition period, it is important for the Lady Rattlers to find their footing especially in the leadership department.

“It’s instrumental,” Ervin said. “She is one of our lead guards and a two year varsity letterman. … Not only is she putting her stamp on being a leader, she is learning how to be a leader. She has always led by example whether it’s playing hard as she can or working hard as hard as she can. Now she understands that it takes all of us to be successful. It can’t be successful if one person is being successful but rather the whole team and setting the expectations.”

As the Lady Rattlers were filled with an inexperienced team, Ervin is looking to see the team gain more knowledge about the game of basketball.

“It’s about growing up,” Ervin said. “We struggled last year, but it wasn’t due to a lack of energy or effort. They always played hard. … That is who they are, and we are always going to bring the energy and the effort. But now it is about bringing the knowledge of the game. Being in different situations and having the grown up ability to process things quicker while dissecting things quicker so we can get a better result.”

Another essential skill San Marcos is looking to improve on from last season is the Lady Rattlers ability to shoot the ball.

“Shooting is another key for,” Ervin said. “I’ve noticed that our shooting has gotten a lot better. I was looking at last year just going through the numbers, and I realize we didn’t shoot the ball enough. Five three point shots is not enough to do it. … At the showcase I saw them taking more shots and extending the game. So we are not just drivers now, but we are shooters now. That is what we have been working on is shooting the ball, getting to our spots, finding where we need to shoot at, creating shots within the offense and helping each other create shots for the other person.”

Much how the boys basketball team participated in the TABC Showcase, the girls also participated in the showcase.

The Lady Rattlers doing well in the offseason program while working on their needs, the team is already seeing progress.

“We went to the TABC showcase two weeks ago,” Ervin said. “We played some really talented teams in Denton Guyer, Fort Bend Bush and Beaumont United. The girls we took down there, we just went there on defense and not running many offensive sets. We were in every game and competed where we were a call or a play away from going 3-0. … This summer is showing that the girls are stepping up and wanting those roles. It’s very exciting.”

