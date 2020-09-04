Remembering different racing locations throughout San Marcos

The various lockdowns and restrictions has affected the number of road races being held. At one time, San Marcos was a small-town hotbed of road races in Central Texas. There were as many as 30-40 races a year held in San Marcos. Most of them were measured and certified at one time or another. I took a class from Kevin Lucas one weekend in (I think) 1981 to be able to certify courses. I taught David Alexander how to certify courses and I think almost any road race course in this area was probably measured by one or both of us. I started to recall the different locations that have held a road race in San Marcos. So many disappeared because of increased traffic or changes in road construction.

The most-used course was the 5K distance starting at the (1) downtown Courthouse. There were a few summers where as many as eight weekends held a race at that location. Cinco De Mayo 5K and the original Sights and Sounds were probably the largest venues in their day.

Jim’s Gym (2) (now Texas Health and Racquet Club) had races running both directions off McCarty Lane. One went out to the Turkey Hollow subdivision (only a P shaped road back then); another 10K went out to the access road, and the first Moe’s Better Half was held there. The old Civic Center (3) off Clovis Barker Road had the Chilympiad 10k and others that ran up Redwood Road (now Wonder World) and came back off Hwy 123. (4) Tanger Outlet has had 5K, 10K, 10 miler, half marathons, a 20 miler, and duathalons all starting there and heading out Center Point Road. (5) Toyota Car Dealership now has a 5K route heading out Posey Road. (6) City Park and the River Walk has held several races from Pet Fest 5K to Juneteenth 5K.

The (7) Soccer Fields out Post Road is now a popular location for 5K races. (8) Aquarena has had both a 5K and 10K race start out there. (9) Bobcat Stadium had one running out Post Road one year. (10) Texas State has had several races starting on campus and going up Green Road or around campus. The only open cross country race was held where the University Soccer Field is now. (11) Crockett Elementary had a popular 5K put on by Angel Drops run through the neighborhoods in the area. (12) We did have one race starting at Cuauhtemoc Hall and out the access road. (13) The Children’s Park (Playscape) had a 5K that took Cheatham Street out through the neighborhoods in the area. (14) Country Estates is well known for some good 5K and 10K races. (15) Travis Elementary had a few races head out Lime Kiln Road for races. When the truck traffic and curves became too dangerous we stopped races there. (16) The old high School had a 15K course following Staples Road out to Old Bastrop Highway. The (17) new high school has the San Marcos High School AFROTC 5K starting there.

The (18) CTMC Hospital had a good 5K course but since it was held on State Highways and permission, insurance, DOT okays, etc. it became too much for it to continue. (19) Embassy Suites was a starting location for the only marathon course held in San Marcos. (20) Hernandez Middle school now hosts the Cinco De Mayo and a few others. (21) The Baptist Church out on McCarty Lane has a very hilly Bluebonnet Lions Club 5K each year. (22) The current Sights and Sounds starting at the Chamber of Commerce is probably the largest attended race in San Marcos.

As you can see we have measured quite a few courses here in San Marcos over the years. And this does not include races held in Kyle, Wimberley, and Fentress for nearby races. Different organizations have tried various locations for a race but growth in San Marcos forced many of them to fold. The Masters School has a 5K starting out on Center Point Road that has seen an increase in traffic with sub divisions and development that might limit that race. The Better Half Marathon using Center Point Road was beginning to search for a new location with scheduled development and wider roads becoming a problem. While progress and growth in the area has been a real problem for finding locations to hold road races, runners are a creative group and will find some place to run and hold a race. I am not sure I remembered all the different race locations we have held in San Marcos but the 22 I remembered demonstrates that we are an active running community.