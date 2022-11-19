RIVALRY RENEWED: Texas State falls to UTSA on the road, 61-52

The 62nd meeting between Texas State and UTSA ended in a Bobcat loss.

The Roadrunners downed Texas State, 61-52, inside UTSA’s Convocation Center on Thursday.

As head basketball coach Terrence Johnson explained, the Bobcats shooting was off point. The Bobcats converted just .344% of their field goals along with shooting .259% beyond the 3-point line.

“It was a tough game for us, especially shooting from the perimeter,” Johnson said. “I thought they did a really good job of mixing up the defense and playing zone as much as they did, but we have to do a better job of executing our game plans throughout.”

Texas State’s slow start allowed the Roadrunners to take a 7-0 lead to start the first half. But the Bobcats clawed their way back to cut it down to 12-10.

The Bobcats tied the game up at 20-20 with five minutes remaining in the first half before taking the lead at 24-23.

The Roadrunners, however, finished the first half on a 8-3 run to head into halftime up 31-27.

Texas State tied the game up at 31-31 early in the second half before UTSA raced out to the lead again 37-34.

The Bobcats again tied things up with a Drue Drinnon free throw at 39-39 before another free throw by Drinnon put Texas State back up, 40-39.

Both Texas State and UTSA went back and forth trading the lead with one another before the Bobcats took the lead when senior guard Mason Harrell knocked down a 3-pointer to go up 54-53 with 3:48 left in the game.

The lead didn’t last long, though, as the Roadrunners finished the game on a 8-2 run to claim the 61-52 win.

Johnson gave kudos to UTSA for coming up with a plan to slow down Texas State’s offense.

“Thought we got caught up a little bit in their pace and allowed them to dictate a little bit too much of the action,” Johnson said. “Credit has to go to the home team. They did a good job of executing their game plan, and we have to regroup and get ready for a West Coast swing.”

Texas State goes back on the road once again as it make its second trip out to the West Coast for a Monday Night showdown with the California Golden Bears.