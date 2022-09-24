Road to Recovery: Presley progressing after incidental practice injury

Malik Presley was finally heading into the season he’d been waiting for.

The Rattlers had played two fall league games as well as a tournament, and the purple and white went undefeated — besting former district foes Lake Travis and Austin Westlake along the way.

2022 is set to be the Rattlers’ second year under head coach Dan Miller, who helped lead the Rattlers to a 27-10 record and a playoff appearance in one of the toughest districts in 6A Texas basketball in 2021. Presley is set to be a four-year letterman alongside longtime friend and teammate Kaden Gumbs. The pair have grown up playing basketball together and have shared the court on the San Marcos varsity roster as starters since they were freshmen. The duo is set to add more talent to the roster after senior guard Jayven Cofer sat out the 2021-22 season due to UIL rules.

Presley endured a level four tear in his spleen during practice on Sept. 21. Presley did not have to go through surgery, and is clinically progressing according to doctors at St. David’s South Austin.

Presley won over the hearts of many San Marcos fans over the past three years with thunderous dunks and highlight-reel lob plays. The community has the San Marcos star in their thoughts with heavy hearts for the kid that’s helped put San Marcos basketball on the map.