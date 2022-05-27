Rotary Club raises $12,000 with Scramble 4 Scholarships

The Rotary Club of San Marcos hosted its annual Scramble 4 Scholarships fundraiser on Friday, May 20. The event raised almost $12,000, which funds scholarships for San Marcos area high school seniors. Twenty teams competed for prizes at Quicksand golf course at Woodcreek, just outside Wimberley. Lunch was served during the concluding awards ceremony.

The San Marcos Treatment Center was the Title Sponsor of the event. Other sponsors included tekRescue, Edward Jones-Jason Dixon, Edward Jones-Crystal Dixon, RP Contractors, Greater Texas Federal Credit Union, Christus Santa Rosa-San Marcos, and Jimmy and Sue Cobb.

The Rotary Club of San Marcos is nonprofit, nonpolitical and nonreligious. Founded in 1921, the year celebrates 100 years of service to San Marcos this year.