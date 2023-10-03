Runnin Rattlers compete at Chile Pepper Festival

The San Marcos High School Cross Country team made the out of state trip over the weekend to compete at the Chile Pepper Festival held in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

In the Varsity Boys division, junior Connor Mc-Glothlin was the highest placing San Marcos runner, placing 109th out of 860 runners with a time of 16:39.80.

Following McGlothin was freshman Tucker Jones who placed 263rd with a time of 17:27.50.

Rounding out the top three is freshman Adrian Rangel, who placed 422nd with a time of 18:07.20 In the Varsity Girls division, freshman Eleanor Smith was the highest placing Rattler runner, finishing in 61st with a time of 19:08.01.

Also placing in the Top 100 was junior Alexandria Juarez, who placed 90th overall with a time of 19:25.00.

Sophomore Aaralyn Julian rounded out the top three for the Rattlers, placing 220th with a time of 20:52.50.

San Marcos will now prepare for the biggest race of the season as the Runnin Rattlers will compete at the District 27 Cross Country Meet next Tuesday at Max Starcke Park in Seguin.

Bobcats swept by James Madison

It was a rough road trip for the Texas State volleyball team as the Bobcats were swept in their double- header series against James Madison.

The first match of the doubleheader, the Bobcats found themselves in a deep hole down 20-9 in the first set.

Despite Texas State outscoring James Madison 10-5 to close out the set, it wasn’t enough as the Dukes took the first set at 25-19.

The Bobcats responded in the second set with a fierce back and forth affair with the Dukes, before falling again, 25-19.

Texas State was once again competitive in the third set, before the Dukes closed out the third set, 25-23, for the sweep.

Though the Bobcats avoided the sweep in the second match, it wasn’t enough, as James Madison defeated Texas State 3-1, to complete the double header sweep.

The Bobcats return home this week in a border showdown with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Texas State falls to Georgia State

Texas State soccer was unable to find the win column as the Bobcats snapped its six-match undefeated streak, falling to the Georgia State Panthers , 1-0.

Despite the Bobcat offense having 13 shots in the game, with five on goal, and three corner kicks, Texas State was unable to find the back of the goal in the loss.

The Panthers scored in the 68th minute from inside the box, to seal the conference win.

The Bobcats return home Thursday night, as Texas State looks to be back in the win column against Coastal Carolina.

cmcwilliams@ sanmarcosrecord.om Twitter: @ColtonBMc