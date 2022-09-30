Running and Weather: When you should and shouldn’t run

Hurricane Ian was big news earlier this week after the category four hurricane made landfall. Watching videos of the impacts of the storm made you wonder about the reporters standing out in the streets reporting on the destruction from the hurricane. Watching the television reporters stand out in those weather conditions made me think that there is probably a runner out there somewhere putting in his miles.

There are a few obsessed runners that have to get a run in always regardless of the circumstances. Thinking about this started to make me reminisce on runs that I did where it would’ve been better to stay inside and exercise. Whether it was jumping rope, running on a treadmill, or even running in place, it would’ve been better than trying to beat bad weather conditions.

A little rain will not be a detriment for most runners. A few friends and I heard the forecast of heavy rain, but looking outside we decided the light rain was not that bad. We started our six-mile run and ignored the forecast. The first three miles were easy with a few sprinkles now and then, but during the last three the forecast of heavy rain became a true statement. The rain fell so heavily that it did not have a chance to drain off the road. We ran with two inches of water covering the road and the rain pounding our faces and bodies. For 20 minutes we ran in the pouring rain, and every square inch of us was drenched.

If the temperature is in the high 90s or low 100 degrees, the advice is to stay in a cool place indoors. I thought a quick three miles would be okay because I would only be outside for about 20 minutes. My pace went from 7:30 per mile to a walk halfway through the run. I still don’t remember the last half mile other than I glanced up and saw my block where I lived. I tried to run those last two blocks, but ended up walking into the house and collapsing with an ice-filled water glass. The next time the weather forecast advised not running, I listened and did some other form of exercise.

The opposite of hot is cold. The advice when the temperature is below zero is to cover your mouth so you do not breathe cold air into your lungs. But, it was a challenge to try. It was 10 degrees below zero when I started out. I had on clothes to keep me warm as my body temperature heated up. The main hassle was the mask across my face. It was supposed to have a small opening so you could exhale easily. Inhaling was the problem. A thick mask does not favor heavy breathing. I had to pull it down on a regular basis and take a few breaths during the run. Add having trouble breathing with ice under the snow and slippery footing, and you’ve made an adventurous run that you’ll only want to do once.

Rain is not really a problem for most runners because they’ll be able to dry off afterward. There is a difference between rain and a thunderstorm with lightning. The run was at the old Freeman Ranch up a hill for a quarter mile. We reached the top of the hill and a bolt of lightning struck about 30 yards away. When you see the flash of light hit the ground and the thunderclap at the same time you are too close. The fast run downhill to the car challenged the weather report enough, and being at a high point on the road attracted more lightning strikes. Now when there is a chance of lightning, I stay indoors.

The worst scenario for a run is uphill into the wind on a rainy, cold day. Why would any runner with common sense think a run was that necessary? Another runner and I were training for a marathon and needed a long run of 18 miles. We decided to run Lime Kiln Road. It was about 28 degrees with light rain and moderate wind. Heading out, Lime Kiln is slightly uphill. Running into the wind, we were trying to stay warm with wet clothes and shoes. Having to run uphill made for miserable conditions. We were about halfway to our turnaround point and I suggested we turn around. With no argument from my partner, we turned around and ran downhill with the wind and rain at our backs. We ended up with a 13-mile run that was a good alternative to 18 miles considering the conditions.

One other factor to avoid during a run is running on a road with heavy traffic. One of my favorite runs was to run to Hunter road and back. Hunter Road used to be a two-lane road with minimal traffic — then housing subdivisions started to develop. I had a close call when a truck tried to pass a slow-driving car and saw me heading toward him on the side of the road. Then the truck had to make a sideways skid to avoid me. That was the last time I ever ran Hunter Road. Today it has very heavy traffic and for runners, it’s better to find someplace else to get your miles.

Now you know why I thought there might be a runner out in Florida braving Ian’s conditions.