Running Rattlers compete at Hippensteel Invitational

San Marcos traveled to the Hippensteel Invitational for its second meet of the 2022 season on Sept. 3 in Lockhart.

Both the boys’ and girls’ sides of the team had top-five finishes, improving from the Chaparral Invitational.

The Lady Rattlers’ varsity and junior varsity squads both took home second place overall in the race. The purple and white’s varsity side was led by sophomore Ally Juarez, sophomore Kareena Rodriguez and Amina Koonz, who all finished in the top 20 of the invitational. The junior varsity girls were led by sophomore Alexa Vargas, who finished first place overall. Not far behind was Aaralyn Julian who took home a fourth-place finish, securing a medal for the junior varsity.

The Rattler varsity boys runners were rewarded with fourth place overall, led by two runners with top 20 finishes. Sophomore Marcos Morales placed 13th overall, while fellow sophomore Connor McGlothlin placed 17th. This was the second week in a row Morales and McGlothlin led San Marcos’ boys’ side. The junior varsity boys also came up with a fourth-place finish. Junior Adrian Castanon placed third overall, while junior Erik Johnson also helped lead the junior varsity boys to their top-five finish.

Head coach Michael Morris said both sides had strong showings, and that the team overall competed really well and had another great weekend. The purple and white will return home for their next meet, hosting the River Invitational in San Marcos on Sept 9th.

Morris and the Rattlers’ runners of the week are as follows:

Varsity Girls: Ally Juarez

Varsity Boys: Marcos Morales

JV Girls: Alexa Vargas

JV Boys: Adrian Castanon