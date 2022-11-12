San Marcos’ Castilla signs with Central Arkansas

San Marcos senior outfielder Christi Castilla signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at the University of Central Arkansas.

“It was definitely relieving,” Castilla said. “I absolutely loved the school when I first stepped foot on campus. It’s amazing and it feels great.”

Castilla made a name for herself, becoming one of the best softball players to put on a rattler uniform by being named All State team by the All State Texas Sports Writers Association, First Team All-District, Austin American-Statesman All-Central Texas Team, Academic All-District, a nominee for Softball Athlete of the Year by the Austin Area High School Sports Awards, an alternate for the TGCA 6A-5A All Stars, and San Marcos High School Softball MVP.

Not only was Castilla excited but San Marcos Head Softball Coach Cathy Stoughton is also thrilled for the senior, who has had to battle her way through different obstacles to become a Division I athlete.

“It’s really exciting,” Stoughton said. “I’m not happy that she won’t be here for another year after this season but I’m really excited for her to get that opportunity. She is a very hard worker and she loves the game. She has played through a lot of adversity and persevered through injury to still perform at an elite level. She has a very supportive family that supports our program. Playing Division I ball is such an accomplishment.”

On why Central Arkansas felt like the best place to continue her career, Castilla talked about the similarities between Conway, Ark. and San Marcos.

“The school reminded me of home,” Castilla said. “It’s a small town but it’s also a college town. It was perfect for me especially with the nearest Target being 20 minutes away which is always a plus. I love the campus and the coaches are amazing.”

The coaching staff at Central Arkansas was another big factor in Castilla’s decision as their demeanor toward their players helped sway her decision.

“They definitely care about their players,” Castilla said. “I feel like they do everything right. My favorite part is that they don’t have 8 a.m. workouts in the morning. I definitely love the coaches and they love their players.”

But much like the challenges she faced in high school, Castilla knows she will have to put in the hard work to prove for herself to the team.

“I’m very excited,” Castilla said. “I know I’m going to have to work my butt off with there being eight recruits in the 2023 class. But I’m excited and I’m ready to compete.”