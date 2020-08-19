San Marcos Academy Football updates 2020 schedule

San Marcos Academy updated its 2020 football schedule after the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) released its plan to return to fall competition.

TAPPS announced that teams would be allowed to begin practice on Sept. 7, with volleyball matches beginning on Sept. 10 and soccer and football matches beginning Sept. 24. SMA had four non-district opponents scheduled ahead of the Sept. 24 return date, forcing the Bears to adjust.

The team will now hold scrimmages against Bulverde Bracken Christian and Castle Hills Christian on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. San Marcos Academy will then open the 2020 season by facing Conroe Covenant in the Six-Man Kickoff Classic at Bryan Allen Academy on Sept. 26 at noon.

The Bears are set to open at Ingram Stadium on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., hosting Marble Falls Academy. They’ll follow it up with a pair of road games against Austin Hill Country, taking place at Cedar Park High School on Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and Round Rock Christian, taking place at Leander High School on Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

SMA’s homecoming will take place on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. against Veritas Academy. Senior night will be held Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. against Temple Holy Christian. After a bye week, the team will play its regular season finale against Concordia Christian Academy at Fritz Park in Hutto on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The TAPPS district certification deadline is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Bears head coach Les Davis said the team may try to fill the bye week with another game. SMA will look to make a second consecutive playoff berth this season after going 6-5 overall in 2019.