San Marcos Academy lands several on All-District, All-State teams

San Marcos Academy received numerous postseason awards on Thursday after the Bears’ run to the TAPPS Six Man Football Division I state championship game.

Senior Inaki Infante-Valenzuela was named to the All-District 4 First Team Offense twice as a wide receiver and kicker and made the First Team Defense as well as a defensive back. Infante-Valenzuela led the team with 30 catches for 577 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, connected on 73-of-89 extra point attempts, snagged four interceptions and finished the year with 81 total tackles.

Junior spread back Mitchell Howard and running back Wilson Guenther joined Infante-Valenzuela on the First Team Offense. Howard completed 130-of-229 passes for 2,250 yards and 44 touchdowns with just five interceptions and ran for another 1,024 yards and 20 touchdowns on 97 carries. Guenther gained 239 yards and six scores on 323 carries.

Seniors Chizi Efobi and Mason Loep and junior Cole Krackau joined Infante on the First Team Defense. Efobi posted a team-leading 125 tackles, 15.0 for loss, and registered 5.0 sacks. He also made the Second Team Offense, rushing for 530 yards and 12 TDs on 52 carries and receiving 22 passes for 441 yards and six TDs. Loep had a team-high six interceptions and 15 pass deflections and also received Second Team Offense recognition, catching 11 balls for 310 yards and eight touchdowns. Krackau racked up 101 tackles, 6.5 for loss, forced six fumbles and was an offensive Honorable Mention with 560 yards and 10 touchdowns on 56 carries and 376 yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Senior Jacob Hammack, junior T.J. Muphy and sophomore C.J. Crauthers were all voted to the Second Team Defense. Hammack placed third on the team with 87 tackles and 10 quarterback hurries. Murphy added 57 tackles, 5.0 for loss, and also received an offensive Honorable Mention as a lineman. Crauthers had 45 tackles, six pass deflections and forced two fumbles.

Junior Blanco, a junior lineman, rounded out the Second Team Offense and was a defensive Honorable Mention, tallying 19 tackles.

Many of the Bears were also voted to the TAPPS Six Man Football Division I All-State teams. Infante-Valenzuela made the First Team Offense as a wide receiver, the Second Team Offense as a kicker and the Second team defense as a defensive back. Howard joined him on the First Team Offense, Guenther joined him on the Second Team Offense and Blanco was named an offensive Honorable Mention.

Efobi and Krackau were both First Team Defense selections and Loep joined Infante-Valenzuela on the Second Team Defense.