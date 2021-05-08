Outstanding athletes at San Marcos Academy were recognized at the April 26 Sports Awards Program. The group includes (front) Emma Feigl, Aubrey Sinks, Amy Morse, Belle Cummings, Emily Glosson, Hannah Bennett, Chelsea Peralez, Arden Moczygemba, Meg Leman, Chimdi Ihediwa, Chloe Crawford, (back) Nathaniel Blackstone, Sean Feigl, Gino Dipollino, Max Watson, Alex Davis, Mason Loep, Muassiri Almeida, Brett Houston, Conner Irwin, Brandon Rothenbuhler, and Mackenzie Young. Photo by Marcus McDonald, submitted by Shelley Henry
San Marcos Academy presents athletic awards
Athletes from every upper school sport at San Marcos Academy were recognized April 26 for their accomplishments during the school year.
Most Valuable Player awards were presented for the major upper school team sports. Receiving the MVP award for football was Gino Dipollino, who also received the Bullsworth Character Award.
Most Valuable Players in other sports included Belle Cummings, volleyball; Mason Loep, boys basketball; Emma Feigl and Hannah Bennet, girls soccer; Muassiri Almeida, boys soccer; Alex Davis, baseball; Chelsea Peralez and Arden Moczygemba, softball; Max Watson and Mackenzie Young, tennis; Gino Dipollino, Conner Irwin, Emily Glosson and Meg Leman, track; and Chloe Crawford, cheer.
An award known as the “Battlin’ Bear” was also given by coaches to recognize those athletes who demonstrate a positive attitude, outstanding dedication, and an exemplary work ethic.
Battlin’ Bears included Brett Houston and Alex Davis, football; Aubrey Sinks, volleyball; Mason Loep, boys basketball; Brandon Rothenbuhler, boys soccer; Noira Yoman, girls soccer; Logan Lucas and Nicholas Graham, baseball; Chimdi Ihediwa, softball; Belle Cummings, Emma Feigl, Sean Feigl and Nathaniel Blackstone, tennis; Brandon Rothenbuhler and Amy Morse, track; and Selah Portis, cheer.