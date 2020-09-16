Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Marcus McDonald, submitted by Shelley Henry

San Marcos Academy sweeps Hill Country Christian, 3-0

Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:43pm
SMA Volleyball
Staff Report
Wednesday, September 16, 2020

San Marcos Academy played cross-town rival Hill Country Christian on Tuesday. The teams were well matched, but the Lady Bears, energized by their home-opener crowd, bested the Lady Rams in three-straight games. Each one was close, 25-23, 27-25 and 25-21. 

The Lady Bears JV team also had success in its match against HCC with a 2-1 victory (14-25, 25-16, 25-19). 

SMA and HCC followed TAPPS COVID-19 guidelines, with the spectators in masks and social distancing. 

On Sept. 10, the Bears won their season-opener at Austin-San Juan Diego in a 3-0 match. The Lady Bears (2-0) will travel to New Braunfels on Thursday to face the NB Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020