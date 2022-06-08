San Marcos Baseball receives All-District 26-6A recognition

San Marcos saw 10 Rattlers selected to the All-District 26-6A baseball teams.

Junior pitcher Gavin Gomez was voted as the district’s Pitcher of the Year. Junior outfielder Ryan Hix and sophomore infielder Kutter Gage Webb were also selected to the all-district First Team.

“(Gomez) had a great year. He actually came in as our No. 3 on the mound this year and he stood up in the right spots where we really needed some good, quality innings,” head coach Bryan Webb said. “He was very consistent with it, (pitching coach Trey) Davis and him got on the same page and he had good defense to go with him. You know, you can miss when you’ve got a solid defense like we had. He kept the ball around the zone and gave us a chance to win the ballgame.

“Hix had a tremendous year, he hit in the one-hole to the four-hole. He had to learn approaches. Coming back as a (2021 all-district) Second Team guy, they weren’t gonna pitch a lot to him, he had to learn how to hit the ball to the opposite field and not swing at everything.

“(Kutter Gage is) the first sophomore since (former San Marcos shortstop David) Hamilton to make the First Team, he had a good year. You know, when he committed (to Texas State), he found out what it’s like to post stuff on the internet — everybody bares down on you. He struggled there for a little bit but then he figured out that, ‘I got a quit facing the pitcher’s pitch and hit my pitch,’ and ended up with a very solid average.”

Senior infielder Johnny Pardo, junior infielder Dallas Calderon, outfielder Major Pellien and pitcher Tito Santos, and sophomore pitcher Reagan Chomel were all named to the Second Team.

Junior catcher Sunray Estrada and infielder Stephen Wilder were both all-district Honorable Mentions.

The purple and white went 16-17-1 overall in 2022 and made their first playoff appearance since 2018. San Marcos graduates one senior in Pardo, but returns the rest of its roster. Bryan Webb noted the 10 all-district selections display the potential of the team.

“It’s a tribute to the programming and how we play here,” the head coach said. “The respect that we got — you know, I know that I got a lot of text messages from coaches and people love the way San Marcos plays, the scrappiness, how hard we play. You know, a lot of people don’t like to play us because we won’t ever quit. In the old days, it was just kind of, ‘Get ahead of them and then they’ll kind of lay down.’ Not us. We don’t ever think we’re out of the ballgame.”