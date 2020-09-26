Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

San Marcos falls 3-1 in close match at Leander

Sat, 09/26/2020 - 12:47pm
San Marcos Volleyball
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Saturday, September 26, 2020

San Marcos (2-3) fell to Leander (2-5) on the road Friday night, losing in a tightly-contested 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 22-25) match.

Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh led the Lady Rattlers with 27 kils, followed by junior middle blocker Emery Jones with 11 and senior outside hitter Layla Diaz with 10. 

Senior libero Julia Antu notched a team-high 25 digs, followed by sophomore setter Ruby Gordon with 17, Walsh with 12 and Diaz with 10. Gordon also dished out 25 assists on the evening.

San Marcos will begin District 26-6A play on the road Tuesday when the team takes on Austin Bowie at 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020