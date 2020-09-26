San Marcos falls 3-1 in close match at Leander

San Marcos (2-3) fell to Leander (2-5) on the road Friday night, losing in a tightly-contested 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 22-25) match.

Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh led the Lady Rattlers with 27 kils, followed by junior middle blocker Emery Jones with 11 and senior outside hitter Layla Diaz with 10.

Senior libero Julia Antu notched a team-high 25 digs, followed by sophomore setter Ruby Gordon with 17, Walsh with 12 and Diaz with 10. Gordon also dished out 25 assists on the evening.

San Marcos will begin District 26-6A play on the road Tuesday when the team takes on Austin Bowie at 6:30 p.m.