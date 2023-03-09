San Marcos falls at home to New Braunfels Unicorns

It was a tough outing for the San Marcos Lady Rattlers as they fell to New Braunfels 1-0 in the final home game of the season.

The game was a sign of progress for the Lady Rattlers and team captain Sadie Helgeson after losing the first game to New Braunfels 3-0.

“We felt like we had nothing to lose,” Helgeson said. “We are all so excited to head into the playoffs and put it all out there, especially the senior class for the last time. We are a really tight knit group and we just did for each other.”

Head Coach Kassie Hormuth also noted the teams improvement since losingas San Marcos then went on a four-game winning streak which ultimately qualified the team for the playoffs.

“It was a well matched game,” Hormuth said. “Both sides had possession of the ball and compared to our last game against New Braunfels we lost 3-0 so our point differential was better. We have grown a lot since our first meeting so overall possession and our ability to attack has been better.”

One of the differences between the two games was the growing tenacity of the Lady Rattlers during the winning streak.

“We came out with confidence,” Helgeson said. “We have won our past four games so it pushed us to keep working this season. We are excited to keep moving forward.”

The first half was dictated by the strong defensive play of both teams as San Marcos held New Braunfels scoreless for the majority of the first half.

The Unicorns were able to get free late in the half on the breakaway which led to a New Braunfels score with 3:39 remaining in the 1st.

However, it was the only time the Unicorns were able to get one past the goalie as the Rattler defense held firm.

“I was so proud of them,” Hormuth said. “They have worked so well together. They cover each other, know when to step in, and when to hold. Even though that (the goal) was an error but that happens in games. I’m just so proud of them.”

The second half saw San Marcos defense hold firm once more as the Lady Rattlers held off four corner kicks and one shot on goal to keep the Unicorns off the board.

But the Lady Rattlers were unable to figure out the New Braunfels defense as Unicorns held firm for the win at 1-0.

Despite the loss,the signs of improvement from San Marcos have shown greatly especially with the Lady Rattlers starting district play at 0-2-2.

“The first round of district play we (San Marcos) started off with two losses and two ties,” Hormuth said. “Then we went on a four-game winning streak. Once we broke through, they started to realize that they were a good team and we can compete with everyone. With those losses and ties being one score games, I think we just gained a belief in ourselves while trusting our teammates. The growth has been exponential.”

With this the final home game of the season, the seniors of Lady Rattlers’ soccer team were also honored with their families alongside.

Seniors Caitlin Tims, Erin Bowie, Sadie Helgeson, Natalia Torres, Reagan Harris, Kaya Jenson, Rowan Gardner and Adylyn Jeffers were honored as the group took the home field one last time.

‘This senior class is phenomenal,” Hormuth said. “It is such a strong group. The leadership skills and the commitment to the team just shows in all aspects. They are going to be so hard to replace on and off the field.”

San Marcos closes out the regular season on the road against East Central Friday night at 7:15 p.m.