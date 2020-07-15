San Marcos Rattlers previewed by DCTF magazine

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) previewed San Marcos in its magazine for the 2020 season.

DCTF commended the Rattlers for making “a splash” by hiring state champion head coach John Walsh in the offseason. San Marcos will need to replace nearly half of its team after the departure of 27 seniors. The school is left with 28 returning lettermen (third-most in District 26-6A), including 11 starters (fourth-most in District 26-6A) — six on offense and five on defense.

The magazine lists quarterback Isaiah DeLeon, running backs Benito Canales and Kanui Guidry, wide receivers Exavion Harris, Nathan Henry and Ryan Hix, offensive linemen Easthan Mendez, Jacob Pinkston and Fabian Villegas, defensive lineman Dylan Basham, linebackers Moses Alva, Nelson Coleman, Jay Simmons and Garrett Wigger, defensive backs Quddus Ogunbase and Kannon Webb, and athlete Malik Gordon as the team’s players to watch. It also notes that Webb could see time on offense.

San Marcos was slotted to finish seventh in the district. The Rattlers have the lowest enrollment number in the division with 2,309 students.

DCTF predicts Austin Westlake to take the District 26-6A title, with Lake Travis (second place), Austin Del Valle (third) and Buda Hays (fourth) claiming the final three playoff spots. Austin Bowie (fifth) and Austin High (sixth) were both ranked ahead of San Marcos. Austin Akins was picked to finish last in the district.

The Rattlers are scheduled to kick off the season by hosting New Braunfels inside San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium on Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.