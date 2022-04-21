San Marcos sees 10 Rattlers voted to All-District 26-6A soccer teams

The All-District 26-6A soccer teams were released, with 10 San Marcos players being selected — six on the girls’ side and four on the boys’.

Senior Isabela Davila was voted to the girls’ all-district First Team, with junior Kaya Jensen getting a Second Team nod. Caitlin Tims, Jennifer Aguilar, Annalise Martinez and Kimberly Calletano were all named all-district Honorable Mentions.

“These are just some really hard-working girls that 100% deserve the awards,” head coach Kassi Hormuth said. “ So proud of all of them!”

On the boys’ side, junior Christopher Guerra and senior Sebastian Terrazas both received all-district First Team honors. Senior Luis Garcia and junior Nardyn Owen each received Second Team recognition.

“Sebastian Terrazas was an all-around great team leader. As team captain, he led the team throughout the season with six goals and had four assists,” head coach Conrado Reyes said. “Chris Guerra had over 70 saves and will continue to be big for us next year.

“Nardyn Owen was key for us when it came to controlling the midfield this year and will be back next year. Luis Garcia was captain of the defense and played a big role in leading the team.”