Photos submitted by Renee Wendel
San Marcos sends multiple swimmers to regionals
Three individuals and one 200 medley relay team qualified to represent San Marcos at the Region VII 6A swim meet. Top (left to right): Junior Zac Schwartz and senior captains Jami Wendel and Burton Allen all competed in the meet in individual races — Schwartz in the 100 butterfly, Wendel in the 50 free and Allen in the 50 free and 100 breast stroke. Middle: Wendel finished in seventh place in the 50 free and is a school record holder in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 100 fly, 100 free and 50 free. Bottom (left to right): Kristal Ledesma, Bianca Velasquez, Leti Cabrera and Jami Wendel made up San Marcos' 2021 200 medley relay team.