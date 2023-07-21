Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Series History San Marcos vs Clemens

Fri, 07/21/2023 - 12:00am
Friday, July 21, 2023

Game: San Marcos @ Clemens October 6, 7:30 p.m.

History: Clemens leads the overall series 9-6-1

Last Meeting: San Marcos scored a late touchdown in fourth quarter to stun the Buffaloes 28-24 en route to qualifying for the playoffs

Memorable Moments: San Marcos and Clemens met in the 1999 4A Regional Finals. The Buffaloes advanced to their first ever state semifinals knocking off the Rattlers 21-13.

Quick facts: Schertz-Clemens was previously known as Schertz-Cibolo before changing names in 1969.

San Marcos Record

