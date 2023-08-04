Series History San Marcos vs Converse Judson

Game: Converse Judson @ San Marcos Oct. 20, 7:30 pm History: Judson leads the series, 15-2 Last Meeting: Judson scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, to defeat San Marcos in a high scoring shootout, 55-35. Though the fireworks on the field were excited, the off the field fireworks were just as bombastic, as both the Rattlers and the Rockets had been involved in a year-long scandal, involving allegations of recruitment from Judson to San Marcos.

Quick facts: Judson is considered to be the premier high school in San Antonio, having captured six state championships under legendary head coach D.W. Rutledge.