Series History San Marcos vs East Central

Game: East Central @ San Marcos Nov. 3 7:30 p.m.

History: East Central leads the overall series 10-8 Last Meeting: With the final playoff spot up for grabs in the last game of the season, Rattlers defeated the Hornets on a double reverse pass with less than a minute left in the game to beat East Central 20-16. The win sealed the Rattlers second consecutive playoff berth.

Series Facts: The first ever meeting between the Rattlers and the Hornets came in 1986 when the two teams were placed in District 28 in 5A. The two teams played eight consecutive times from 1986-1993 as district rivals. Despite trailing the series early on at 7-1, San Marcos has seen recent success against the Hornets, since 2004, with seven wins and only three losses.