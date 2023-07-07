Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Series History San Marcos vs Laredo Alexander

Fri, 07/07/2023 - 12:00am
Friday, July 7, 2023

Game: Laredo Alexander @ San Marcos Sept. 15, 7:30 pm

History: San Marcos leads the series at 1-0

Last Meeting: San Marcos scored 44 points in the second half to outgun Alexander, 65-34, in an offensive shootout.

Quick facts: Laredo Alexander is the third high school to be created in the United Independent School District. One of Alexander’s most famous alumni is Carla Gonzalez, better known as WWE Wrestler Roxanne Perez. Perez is one of the youngest champions in WWE history, having captured both the NXT Women’s Tag Titles and NXT Women’s Championship at age 21.

