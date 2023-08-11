Series History San Marcos vs New Braunfels

GAME: San Marcos @ New Braunfels Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. HISTORY: New Braunfels leads the series, 37-33.

LAST MEETING: The Unicorns capitalized on a fumble at the goal line, returning the ball 99 yards in New Braunfels' 38-10 win over the Rattlers. The play was controversial at the time, as it appeared San Marcos crossed the goal line before the fumble, but it wasn’t called.

RIVALRY FACTS: The first ever meeting between the Rattlers and the Unicorns took place in 1922. San Marcos won that historic first game with a score of 58-0, before the two teams met for a second time. In the second meeting, the Rattlers handed the Unicorns another loss, winning that game with a final score, 47-6.