Series History San Marcos vs SA Madison

Game: San Marco @ San Antonio Madison, 7:30 p.m. at Heroes Stadium

History: Madison leads the overall series at 10-3

Last Meeting: San Marcos toppled Madison in overtime 31-24, to seal their first win of the 2022 season. It was their first win over the Mavericks since the 2005 season.

Quick facts: San Antonio Madison is the 5th high school created by San Antonio's Northeast Independent School District in 1976 and is named after James Madison, the 4th president of the United States. Madison is also the alma mater of Texas State great Jeff Foster.