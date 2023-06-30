Series History San Marcos vs SA Wagner

Game: San Antonio Wagner @ San Marcos, Sept. 8, 7:30 pm

History: Wagner leads overall series, 4-1.

Last Meeting: San Marcos’ comeback fell short as Wagner scored a twopoint conversion in overtime to defeat the Rattlers 42-41.

Quick facts: Wagner was established in 2005 five becoming the second high school in the Judson Independent School District behind Converse Judson. The school is named after Karen J. Wagner, who graduated from Judson High School and died tragically during the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon. The Thunderbird nickname is based off the aircraft which is flown at Randolph Air Force Base near the school.