Sign up for Lady Rattler Basketball Camp open

Lady Rattler Basketball Camp is now open for sign ups.

The camp starts June 10 through June 12 and is eligible for sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth graders.

Session 1 will start from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. for the middle schoolers while Session 2 will start from 3:30 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.

The camp will also be on June 25 through June 26 and is eligible for kindergartn, first, second, third, fourth and fifth graders.

The session will start at 1 p.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.

The camps cost $40 per child while SMCISD Employees can pay for just $25 per child.

Children and preteens will have the ability to learn and sharpen up their basketball skills through the San Marcos Lady Rattler Basketball program.

For more information contact Alex Winrow at alexandrea.winrow@smcisd. net

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc