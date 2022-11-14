SMA blows out Bryan Allen Academy, claims Area Championship

It was a blowout win for San Marcos Academy as the Bears defeated the Bryan Allen Academy Rams, 62-16, to capture the Area Championship in the TAPPS D2 Six-Man playoffs.

This marked the first time both the Bears and the Rams have played each other in football in nearly a century when the two teams battled for the Texas Academy Athletic Conference championship, according to head football coach Chris Chacon.

“Last Friday marked 100 years that San Marcos Academy and Bryan Allen Academy played each other,” Chacon said. “They played Nov. 30, 1922 for the TAAC championship (Bryan Allen won 26-14). Our boys came out with the victory [tonight] and now we are playing for the Regional Championship.”

Despite having an 8-2 overall record with a district championship to boot, it has not come easy for the Bears who have been dealing with a series of challenges, including losing their starting quarterback.

“This season has been a battle of attrition,” Chacon said. “We have been without our starter for most of the season, Mitchell Howard is the heart and soul of the team as well as being the team captain. Even on the sideline he has been providing leadership.”

The last two games have seen a freshman quarterback take over the role as starter but has excelled in the position with the help of senior leadership.

“Our junior quarterback went down in our last district game and our last two ball games have been in the hands of our freshman Lasco Longarce,” Chacon said. “The way that young man responded is just outstanding. He stayed calm and collected while relying on the leadership of the other guys in the huddle in the offense with seniors Cole Krackau and TJ Murphy.”

San Marcos Academy jumped out to the lead first when Krackau scored on a 6-yard run for the Bears to take an early 8-0 lead.

After the Rams tied the game up at 8-8 on the next possession, the Bears responded with 16 unanswered points as junior fullback Parrish Facciponte scored on a 35-yard run and Krackau scored on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Longarce to put San Marcos Academy up 24-8.

Despite heading into halftime up 32-16, San Marcos Academy still needed to keep Bryan Allen Academy in check in order to seal the game.

The game plan was simple, keep on the defense scheme while also committing to the rushing attack.

“We made an adjustment or two at halftime, defensively,” Chacon said. “We felt that it would minimize any attack they would have in the second half which came to fruition. Offensively we challenged the kids in terms of doing the simple things like staying consistent with blocking especially with us running the ball. We knew if we could commit to that we would be very successful and allow us to put the ball in the air.”

The adjustments made seemed to have worked as the Bears defense shut out the Rams in the second half.

On the flip side, commitment to the run paid dividends for San Marcos Academy as the Bears scored four more times in the second half to reach the 45-point mercy rule to win the game.

The Bears finished the game with 304 yards rushing with Facciponte leading the team with 17 carries for 160 yards rushing and a touchdown while Krackau rushed for 130 yards on 12 carries for four scores.

San Marcos Academy advanced to the regional championship where the Bears will square off with the Conroe Covenant Christian Cougars on Friday at 7 p.m. with the site of the game still being determined.