SMA Tennis team competes at TAPPS State Championship

Members of the San Marcos Academy varsity tennis team competed at the TAPPS 3A State Championships on April 17 and 18.

“For half of our players, this was their last trip to State but for the other half, they are just getting started. I am so proud of how they all played last week. They all faced tough opponents and fought till the last point in each match,” said Matt Contreras, head tennis coach.

The SMA boys doubles team of Nathaniel Blackstone, senior, and Bryce Harper, freshman, battled through a tough firstround draw and won their match against San Jacinto Christian Academy, 6-7(74), 6-3, 10-6. The Bears lost their second round match against Live Oak Christian Academy, the eventual state runner-up.

The Academy girls doubles team of Emma Feigl, senior, and Kayla Mock, sophomore, fought a solid team from Midland Trinity School in their firstround match and came up on top 7-6, 7-5. Their state run came to an end in the second round as they faced a seeded team from San Jacinto Christian Academy.

SMA Freshman Blain Montgomery faced a tough opponent in his first-round match and after a long battle came up just short, losing to Zak Lewis from Lubbock Christian School, 3-6, 6-4, 8-10. Layton Schawe, senior, fought a tough opponent for in his first-round match and ended his high school tennis career playing on center court against Cairo Stearns from Live Oak Christian School.

The mixed doubles team of Sarah Britton, senior, and Jacob Becker, freshman, played their first match together as a doubles team and won their first match against Bracken Christian School 8-5. The team battled hard in their second match against Cornerstone Christian School out of San Angelo but came up just short, ending the high school tennis career for Britton.