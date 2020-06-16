SMCISD suspends workouts after participant tests positive for COVID-19

San Marcos CISD announced Tuesday evening that it is suspending its summer strength and conditioning workouts until at least July 6.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the district said it was notified that one participant who attended the camp on June 8 tested positive for COVID-19. However, due to the rules and guidelines in place, the individual’s exposure to other participants was limited. The district said that anyone who was thought to come into contact with the individual would be notified by the athletics department.

The announcement comes just over a week after the program began on June 8.

“SMCISD will continue to monitor the situation with a goal of reopening our strength and conditioning summer workouts on July 6,” the district said in its statement.