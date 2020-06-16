Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

SMCISD suspends workouts after participant tests positive for COVID-19

Tue, 06/16/2020 - 7:23pm
San Marcos Athletics
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, June 16, 2020

San Marcos CISD announced Tuesday evening that it is suspending its summer strength and conditioning workouts until at least July 6.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the district said it was notified that one participant who attended the camp on June 8 tested positive for COVID-19. However, due to the rules and guidelines in place, the individual’s exposure to other participants was limited. The district said that anyone who was thought to come into contact with the individual would be notified by the athletics department.

The announcement comes just over a week after the program began on June 8.

“SMCISD will continue to monitor the situation with a goal of reopening our strength and conditioning summer workouts on July 6,” the district said in its statement.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020