SMHS Countdown to Kickoff: Rattlers square off with Eagle Pass

After San Marcos faces off with Laredo Alexander in its first District 30-6A matchup, it’s likely to see a tougher opponent in its second.

Eagle Pass will be riding the momentum of a promising 2021 season in which the team went 8-4 overall and 5-1 in district play, finishing in second place in its division and going two rounds deep in the playoffs. Head coach Tom Gonzalez is set to have a particularly experienced team after losing just 16 seniors, bringing back 37 lettermen, including 15 starters — nine on offense and six on defense.

Senior quarterback Isaac Stanwick returns as the reigning District 30-6A Offensive MVP after throwing for 2,212 yards and 21 touchdowns and adding another 960 yards and 17 scores with his legs. He’ll have some of his top targets back in wide receivers Kyle Gloria, who caught 39 passes for 577 yards and nine touchdowns, and Chris Frausto. Running back Thomas J. Mares will join Stanwick in the backfield after rushing for 1,082 yards and 18 touchdowns. The offensive line should be seasoned as well, led by senior Isaiah Santos.

The defense will have a few more fresh faces, but should be bolstered by linebacker Jesse James Martinez and defensive back Robert De La Garza, both of whom received all-district First Team honors as sophomores last year.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicts the Eagles to win the District 30-6A crown this season, and for Stanwick to repeat as Offensive MVP. The Rattlers will host Eagle Pass inside San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in both teams’ final non-district game.