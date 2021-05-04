SMYBSA hosts first Pitch, Hit and Run skills competition at Ramon Lucio Park

The San Marcos Youth Baseball Softball Association hosted its first Pitch Hit & Run contest at Ramon Lucio Park on April 25. Pitch Hit & Run, presented by MLB Network, is a free skills competition that provides boys and girls, ages 7-14, the opportunity to showcase their pitching, hitting and running abilities. Many young athletes came out to compete in pitching to a target, hitting with distance and accuracy, and base running for time. SMYBSA would like to congratulate the following winners of their age group; 7/8 softball Bria Palomares, 7/8 baseball Christopher Alvarez, 9/10 softball Macy Odam, 9/10 baseball Noah O’Neil, 11/12 softball Arianna Flores, 11/12 baseball Cannon Couch and 13/14 baseball Miller Kenworthy. Scores from this local event will be compared to other local contest winners, with the higher scores moving onto the next round. Thank you to all the participants who came out and to the youth who volunteered their time to run the event stations.