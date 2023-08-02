STARTING OFF SEASON RIGHT

Rattlers begin in-season workouts before opener

San Marcos hit the volleyball court this week, as the Rattlers officially start fall workouts for the 2023 season.

Coming off of a playoff -qualifying season, second year head coach Megann Ollet is ready to see her team in action.

“I’m excited to get this season started,” Ollett said. “So far it’s been really cohesive. We have a lot of freshmen showing up and the kids are pushing through the first workout to test their effort. A lot of them are stepping up to the plate, which is nice to see.”

Last year, San Marcos finished the season with a 24-18 overall record and a fourth place finish in district, qualifying the Rattlers for the playoffs.

The Rattlers fell in the Bi-District round to a strong San Antonio Clark team, in a 3-0 sweep.

As San Marcos enters the 2023 season, the Rattlers look to build on their consistency.

A prime example of the Rattlers struggles from last season with consistency, happened during district play.

San Marcos started off the first half of district play with a 4-1 record and were in contention for a district championship.

But the second half of district turned sour, as the Rattlers went 1-4, en route to a 5-5 district record.

Now San Marcos wants to flip the script.

“We want to continue to grow,” Ollett said. “We want to learn how to be a cohesive program, that works hard and takes care of business. We want to remain steady and not go up and down. It’s about staying focused and taking care of the little things.”

Though the Rattlers have several things to work on, Ollett has already seen progress, not only from day one, but from offseason workouts as well.

“It’s about communication,” Ollett said. “Not making excuses, playing for each other and playing as one unit. Everyone has bought into the process that we are trying to create, and not just going through the motions.”

With that said, the Rattlers have seen participation go up for volleyball, as a number of freshmen look to make the cut this season.

“It has me excited,” Ollett said. “We are getting numbers and growing the program.”

San Marcos will continue fall workouts, before scrimmaging at Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock.

The first regular season game will be this Tuesday at home against Pflugerville, with the Junior Varsity and Freshman A team playing at 5:30 p.m., then the Varsity and Freshman B Team playing at 6:30 p.m. at the Snake Pit in San Marcos.

coltonbmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc