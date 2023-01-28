STREAK SNAPPED: Bobcats defeat Georgia Southern to end losing skid

Texas State snapped a three-game losing streak as the Bobcats knocked off the Georgia Southern Eagles in a thrilling 70-67 win on Thursday.

It was a rough stretch for the Bobcats and senior forward Nighael Caesar following a series of devastating losses

“For the whole team, it feels big,” Caesar said. “With a home win, it feels like we can get back on track this season because we still want to win the season title. The league race is going to be tight so this win is huge to start off with.”

It was a big night for Caesar who led the team in scoring tying a career high with 23 points.

Head Coach Terrence Johnson was thrilled with his players’ efforts as they found a way to win. Johnson was happy to show the Texas State fanbase the hard work his team has put in.

“We finally got us one,” Johnson said. “I think the fans, community and student body have been waiting for a reason to celebrate these guys and they had one tonight. It was a phenomenal atmosphere and a phenomenal effort by our guys. Just a hungry, thirsty group of young men that stayed the course and made up their minds that they were going to trust each other and believe and hold on throughout the course of the game no matter what happened.”

“Tonight, we beat a good team,” Johnson continued. “Just so happened that things went our ways. I’m sure they (Georgia Southern) don’t want one of their key guys to go 1-for-10 but I like to think that our guys did a pretty good job of making it hard for him tonight. Overall, I thought it was a complete, total team effort. I thought we had great leadership down the stretch from Drue Drinnon, Nighael Caesar and Tyrel Morgan.”

Texas State was set to take on Southern Miss on the road Saturday afternoon. The Bobcats’ matchup against on of the top teams in the Sun Belt began after press time.