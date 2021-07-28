Sun Belt announces 2021-22 women’s basketball slate

The Sun Belt revealed its conference slate for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season on Wednesday, doing away with its back-to-back format from last year.

“After an unprecedented time in the world of collegiate athletics, I look forward to playing Sun Belt basketball games in a more traditional format,” Texas State head coach Zenarae Antoine said in a statement.

The Bobcats begin league play on the road at Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 30 and at Louisiana on Jan. 1. They’ll then play in their first home games inside Strahan Arena against Troy on Jan. 6 and South Alabama on Jan. 8.

The maroon and gold move on to play five of their next six games on the road. They begin at Georgia Southern on Jan. 13, followed by Georgia State on Jan. 15 and UT Arlington on Jan. 20. They’ll return home for a one-off against the Mavericks on Jan. 22 before heading back out to face Little Rock on Jan. 27 and Arkansas State on Jan. 29.

Texas State closes out the regular season with five of their final six games at home. The team will host Coastal Carolina on Feb. 5, the Ragin’ Cajuns on Feb. 10 and the Warhawks on Feb. 12. The group will face Appalachian State in the final road game of the season on Feb. 19, then wrap things up at home against the Red Wolves on Feb. 24 and Little Rock on Feb. 26.

The Bobcats finished 11-11 overall last year and 7-8 in Sun Belt play and went two rounds deep in the conference tournament. They’ll look to make their ninth consecutive tourney appearance this season.