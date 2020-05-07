Sun Belt, SEC extend football officiating partnership

The Sun Belt Conference announced it will continue its football officiating partnership with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) on Wednesday. The two leagues’ collaboration began in 2013 and will now extend through the 2022 season.

John McDaid will serve as both the SEC’s and Sun Belt’s Coordinator of Football Officials, his responsibilities including the recruitment of Sun Belt officials, education, training and evaluation of officials, gameday assignments and overseeing the conference’s instant replay process. Sun Belt instant replay reviews will still be supported from the Video Center at SEC Headquarters.

“The Sun Belt is excited to extend our collaboration with the Southeastern Conference to attract the top football officials in the country,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. “We want to continue our long-standing relationship with the SEC to provide outstanding training and education for our officials and build upon our strong football officiating partnership.”

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with the Sun Belt Conference and their football officiating program,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated. “This has proved to be mutually beneficial to both leagues since 2013 and we look forward to strengthening football officiating in this officiating consortium under (John) McDaid’s leadership.”