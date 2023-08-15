Tailgate Central moved to new location

Due to the upcoming construction for the Johnny and Nathali Weisman Football Complex and William Trevillion IV Weight Room, Texas State Athletics announced Friday it is relocating Tailgate Central back to the large lot ,along Aquarena Spring Drive, to help increase capacity for fans.

The new location for the 2023 season was its previous spot in the portion of the lot between Bobcat Stadium and the University Events Center, and has more spots for fans to accommodate more reservations. Tailgate Central will still have easy access for fans to Gates 2-5 of Bobcat Stadium.

The previous location of Tailgate Central on the east side of Bobcat Stadium will serve as the laydown area for construction, and has a decreased number of parking spaces.

The remaining parking in this lot, now called Lot 4, will have reserved spaces exclusively for Bobcat Club members.

To learn more about these spaces and other available reserved parking, please visit TXState-BobcatClub.com or call 512-245-2117.

Tailgate Central for each of the six home football games in 2023 go on sale starting Aug. 25.

Fans can purchase tailgating spots by visiting TXST.com/tickets or calling the Texas State Athletics Ticket Office at 512-245-2272.

Several football ticket options are on sale now, and include season tickets, “Pick 3” Plan, Boko 4 Pack and single-game tickets.

To purchase, please visit TXST.com/tickets.

Texas State football, under new head coach GJ Kinne, starts the season at Baylor on Sept. 2 (6 pm, ESPN+).

The home opener is set for Sept. 16 against Jackson State, at 6 p.m.