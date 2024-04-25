Ted Breihan Open Golf Tournament for the LBJ Museum held at Kissing Tree

The Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum of San Marcos celebrated the 21th Annual Ted Breihan Open Golf Tournament on April 19 at the Kissing Tree Golf Club.

The first three teams were only five points apart, and for the third year in a row, first place was won by the team sponsored by Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, Attorneys at Law. Players included Vicente Perez, Billy Rodgers, Lupe Carbajal and Rueben Chisom.

Second place was the team sponsored by Carbajal Associates with Pedro Quintero, Jesse Sanchez, Victor Wallace and Jerry DeLeon. Placing third was a first time entry sponsored by Alpha Power USA whose team included Jason Labree, Cody Labree, Richard Dennis and Jacob Ruppert. Other team sponsors included Ted Breihan Electric, Frost Bank, USA Softball of Texas sponsored by John Naverrete, Elliott Electric Supply, Inc., Rexel San Marcos and Rexel USA, Bob & Eileen Sudela, Rebecca Minnick, and Texas Roadhouse.

Hector Lozano from the Texas Roadhouse team won closest to the pin. Greg Brister from Rexel San Marcos had the longest drive.

Hole sponsors for this year’s tournament included, Texas State Political Science Department, Melissa and Aart Millicam, Elliott Electric Supply, Chloe and John Navarrertte, H-E-B, Rexel USA, Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP and Benchmark Insurance.

“This year we are pleased to be celebrating our 21st anniversary of the LBJ Museum Ted Breihan Memorial Golf Tournament and appreciate all the support we have received from long-time sponsors and as well as delighted to welcome new sponsors to this event,” said Wayne Kraemer, Museum Board President. “We want to thank all of the teams that entered, our sponsors, and Kissing Tree Golf Club for making it a wonderful event. We are thankful that we can continue to honor Ted Breihan with this tournament.”

Breihan was a community leader for decades and served on the museum's board of directors from 2000 to 2014. A 1953 graduate of Southwest Texas, now Texas State University, he served on the San Marcos City Council from 1974 to 1980 as well as other community organizations such as the Southside Community Center, the Scheib Center and the United Methodist Church. Breihan passed away on November 17, 2021 at the age of 95.

The LBJ Museum, located at 131 N. Guadalupe Street in downtown San Marcos, features exhibits honoring President Lyndon Johnson,our 36th president, who graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University) in 1930. The museum is open free to the public Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Private tours and facility rentals are also available. For more information, contact Debby Butler, Museum Manager, at 512-353-3300.