Texans score 35 unanswered points to knock off Grapevine

In a rare week 10 non-district showdown between the Wimberley Texans and the Grapevine Mustangs, it was the Texans who pulled out all the stops.

Behind four interceptions by the Code Red defense, the Texans scored 35 unanswered points on route to a 35-17 win over the Mustangs.

But as interesting as Wimberley’s victory was, the story behind this rare game was just as interesting.

On Monday morning, the Wimberley Texans were afraid that they were going to face their second bye week of the year due to Austin Eastside Memorial forfeiting their varsity 2021 season.

Then Head Football Coach Doug Warren’s phone rang Monday night.

The Grapevine Mustangs, a 5A D2 team, had their district game canceled by Fort Worth Trimble Tech who had forfeited their last two district games.

Despite being awarded the forfeit win, the Mustangs still needed a game so they too could avoid playing a nine game schedule.

“We started talking Monday night,” Warren said. “We decided to try and make it work despite not knowing what we were looking at or if we could even find a place to play.”

Originally both teams had settled on Belton’s Tiger Field before another curve ball was thrown.

“Belton gave us the go ahead,” Warren said. “Then they called us Tuesday saying they (Belton) had overlooked a scheduling in their stadium. At noon on Tuesday we started to look around again and Robinson graciously allowed us to play.”

Now the both Texans and the Mustangs were forced to prepare for their opponents in less than three days.

“It was definitely different,” Warren said. “We had to do the game plan in pieces like ‘Hey these are the kind of formations you are going to see,’ and stuff. The longer in the week we went into the more we dug into it what they (Grapevine) did. We were still implementing things this morning during our Friday gameday. But the kids locked into the game plan, studied the film and got after them.”

Despite trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, the Texans responded with a 62 yard touchdown pass from Cash McCollum to Johnny Ball to take the lead at 7-3.

A Code Red interception led to another seven points for Wimberley McCollum ran for the four yard touchdown run to make it 14-3.

Needing a score before halftime, the Texans made their best Boise State impression and ran the ole Hook and Ladder play as Juan Olmedo took the ball 49 yards on the pitch and the score to extend the lead at 21-3.

Moses Wray taked on another seven points with his eight yard touchdown run before a pick six by Wimberley in the fourth quarter sealed Grapevine’s fate.

The Code Red defense made another phenomenal performance holding Grapevine, who had been averaging 47.8 points per game to just three before the garbage time touchdowns made 35-17 which is the second lowest scoring by the Mustangs since their Week one opener against rival Colleyville Heritage.

Texans finish up the regular season at against the Austin Achieve Polar Bears.