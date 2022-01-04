Photo by Gerald Castillo
Texas State’s home matchup against South Alabama called off
Texas State’s home game against South Alabama scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the schools announced on Tuesday.
Due to a “a combination of injuries and COVID-19 safety protocols within the Jaguars program,” South Alabama was unable to meet the Sun Belt’s minimum threshold of seven players and one full-time head coach required to play. Under conference rules, the game will be ruled a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.
The Bobcats’ game against reigning conference champion Troy (10-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) is still scheduled to take place this Thursday inside Strahan Arena at 7 p.m. Texas State (6-8, 1-1) won its Sun Belt opener last week at Louisiana-Monroe, 58-50, but fell in Saturday’s contest at Louisiana, 78-72.
The team will look to get back into the win column in its lone game this week against the Trojans.