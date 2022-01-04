Texas State’s home matchup against South Alabama called off

Texas State’s home game against South Alabama scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the schools announced on Tuesday.

Due to a “a combination of injuries and COVID-19 safety protocols within the Jaguars program,” South Alabama was unable to meet the Sun Belt’s minimum threshold of seven players and one full-time head coach required to play. Under conference rules, the game will be ruled a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.

The Bobcats’ game against reigning conference champion Troy (10-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) is still scheduled to take place this Thursday inside Strahan Arena at 7 p.m. Texas State (6-8, 1-1) won its Sun Belt opener last week at Louisiana-Monroe, 58-50, but fell in Saturday’s contest at Louisiana, 78-72.

The team will look to get back into the win column in its lone game this week against the Trojans.