Texas State alums shake up San Marcos nutrition scene

L.D. and Octavia Harris aren’t strangers to the fitness and wellness world. L.D. started his football career at Colorado State-Pueblo. Before tearing her labrum, Octavia ran track for Western State Colorado for two years.

Doctors were afraid to give Octavia surgery on her hip, so she was forced to stop running. However, the high school sweethearts transferred to Texas State in 2017 where they found a home in San Marcos.

“Texas State changed my life. I gave my life to Christ here. I had my kids here. I got my degree here,” L.D. said. “My family and friends are here. I just want to help other people get that too.”

The couple will soon open a smoothie and juice bar in town called Bobcat Nutrition. It was important to them to bring something healthy, but different, to the community.

“It meant a lot to us to come up with a name that played a part to the city. Texas State brings so much to San Marcos as a whole,” Octavia said. “When we were in school, there wasn’t a lot of healthy options and we wanted to come back with something that can better help the community.”

L.D. started getting into personal training while he was in Colorado. He started out training Octavia and others who would ask from around the local gym.

He stated that training his wife and others helped him learn more about men and women’s bodies. Once he transferred to Texas State, he started to take fitness and training more seriously.

The running back spent three years with the Bobcats, sitting out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer bylaws, then playing in all 12 games of the 2018 and ‘19 seasons on special teams. During his senior year, L.D. figured that he wanted to do something sports and fitness related. While playing football, he witnessed his teammates’ bodies transform from working out and drinking the shakes and teas provided by the team’s training staff.

“I could tell they were feeling better because they had more energy in practice,” L.D. said. “And on top of that, I was able to put on 25 pounds of muscle going into my senior season. Once I saw that it worked for us, I kind of saw the vision of taking it as big as possible.”

Bobcat Nutrition is intended for anyone looking for more energy, to lose or gain weight or just to start a new healthy lifestyle.

“We’re all about health and fitness. We want to help people learn themselves and learn to love the journey of being healthier and happier,” L.D. said.

The smoothie bar isn’t intended to be a place where people come in, get a drink, and leave. The Harris’ said that once you walk in, you’ll instantly feel love and support.

The couple prides themselves on positive energy. The purpose of the smoothie bar is to be a safe place for people in the community to fellowship and feel a part of something.

“I want to encourage people to come hang out with each other and get to know the community more,” L.D. said. “We’re using Bobcat Nutrition as a source and a funnel for everyone to get along, give off positive vibes and physically support all Bobcat sports.”

The Harris’ aren’t new to the juice and smoothie bar life. They have business partners in San Antonio and East Texas, so they have background knowledge. Located in Stadium Plaza on Aquarena Springs Drive, Bobcat Nutrition plans to open the doors in San Marcos between July and August this summer.

College towns have a lot of fast food and drink places that aren’t focused on convenience rather than health. The Harris’ are thrilled to implement a drink bar that promotes a healthier lifestyle, while still being convenient.

“I am most excited for the impact. Knowing how many people are here and how big San Marcos is, I am excited to help people change their lives in ways that they didn’t feel confident in,” Octavia said. “People don’t focus on their health until it becomes a problem or it’s too late. You can live a healthy lifestyle while being in college and have fun while doing it.”

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the social world. As things are getting back to normal, L.D. and Octavia are inviting the community to their safe place. They see Bobcat Nutrition as a social platform that beams a positive light on the community.

“Just come. No matter how you’re feeling, what your mood is, just come,” L.D. said. “I promise you when you come around us, we are going to help you become so much happier, so much better. When you walk in Bobcat Nutrition, you are accepted. You’re going to get all of the energy and we’re going to make sure you feel loved and embraced.”