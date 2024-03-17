Texas State announces future football schedules

Texas State released the future non-conference schedules for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 football seasons.

The conference schedules will not be released till the year of.

The three non-conference schedules will feature the Bobcats playing a Power Four opponent, two Group of Five opponents and one FCS opponent.

Starting with the 2026 slate, Texas State will kick off the season in Austin against the University of Texas. This will be the first ever meeting between the Longhorns and the Bobcats on the football field despite playing each other in volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball and softball.

Following the game against Texas, the Bobcats will host three straight home games playing against UT-San Antonio, North Texas and Incarnate Word.

This will mark the first time since 1977 that Texas State will play a non-conference schedule featuring all teams from the Lone Star State.

The game against North Texas will be the first time the Mean Green and the Bobcats will meet on the football field since 1994 when both schools were still members of the Southland Conference.

The 2027 non-conference schedule will see the Bobcats start the season at Texas A&M.

After the season opener, Texas State will host UTRio Grande Valley in the first ever meeting followed up with a road trip against UTSA in the continuation of the I-35 Rivalry.

The Bobcats will close out the non-conference schedule back at home when Texas State will host Ohio in the battle of the bobcats.

The 2028 season will see Texas State open on the road as the Bobcats take on Kansas State in the first ever meeting between the two teams.

The Bobcats follow up their road trip to Kansas State with the 2028 home opener against UTSA.

Texas State will again make another road trip out to El Paso to take on the UTEP Miners in another first time meeting.

The Bobcats finish up non-conference play at home against the Texas Southern Tigers.

Past 2028, Texas State also has scheduled games with UTSA through 2029-2031, North Texas and UTRGV in 2030 and UTEP in 2031.

The Bobcats will start spring practice Thursday March 21st.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc