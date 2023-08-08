Texas State announces its 2023-2024 non-conference schedule, home games against Sam Houston, UTRGV

Texas State women’s basketball head coach Zenarae Antoine announced the Bobcats’ 2023-24 non-conference schedule.

“We have many new faces this upcoming season and our ability to play in games that challenge us was important as we prepare for the battles in the Sunbelt Women’s Basketball season,” Antoine said.

The reigning Sun Belt Conference Regular Season Champions head into the 2023-24 season with an exciting non-conference schedule looming. Starting off the year is a four game home stand beginning with Arlington Baptist on Nov. 6.

After that, the Bobcats will see Bowling Green as part of the MAC-SBC Challenge on Nov. 11. That game will be the first of a two-game challenge against a MAC opponents. Texas State will play its second game of the challenge on the road at a MAC school on Feb. 10 with the opponent to be determined in January based on NET rankings at the time.

“Coming off of a great 2022-23 season it was important that we stay competitive as we approach SBC play,” Antoine said. “Our pre-season schedule allows for that especially with the addition of the SBC-MAC challenge.”

The Bobcats will host UTRGV Nov. 17 for the first time since 2011 where the Bobcats won 66-61. Next the Bobcats will face Sam Houston State on Nov. 21 hosting them in the Strahan Arena after visiting the Bearkats in a 75-70 win in the 2022-23 season.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi is the first side the Bobcats will face on the road this season, with that game slated for Nov. 26. The Bobcats will then head south for a game with I-35 rivals UTSA on Nov. 30th.

On Dec. 3 the Bobcats will host the UNT Dallas Trailblazers prior to heading to Stillwater, Oklahoma for a game versus Oklahoma State. This is the Bobcats eighth time facing the Cowboys in program history, the first since 2018. The Bobcats last beat the Cowboys in the 2005-06 season.

To close the non-conference home schedule the Bobcats will host Denver on Dec. 14. This is the first time since 2013 the two sides have faced each other; Texas State is 0-3 all time against the Pioneers.

To wrap up the non-conference slate, the Bobcats will play in the FIU Holiday Hoops Showdown in Miami, Florida Dec, 1820 where they’ll see Florida International, Alabama A&M and Chicago State.

In non-conference play the Bobcats will host five games and travel for four road games and two neutral site road games.