Texas State beats ULM in doubleheader sweep

After snapping their five-game losing streak on Friday, Texas State responded by sweeping both the doubleheader and the series against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks winning Game 1, 5-1 and taking Game 2, 3-1.

In the first inning of Game 1, Texas State jumped out to the early lead with the bases loaded as the Warhawks walked in a run to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

On the next at-bat, the Bobcats scored again as ULM walked in another run to extend the lead at 2-0.

The Bobcats tried to add on to their lead but a lineout to the shortstop ended the inning.

Following a scoreless second inning, outfielder Anna Jones jumped started the bottom of the third inning with a lead-off double.

Catcher Karmyn Bass then scored Jones with a single up the middle of the field to give the Bobcats a 3-0 lead.

Following a walk by first baseman J.J. Smith, second baseman Katarina Zarate laid down the sac bunt to move the runners up a base and give the Warhawks one out.

Outfielder Ciara Trehan put up a single down the middle to score Jones and move the runner to third as Texas State took a 4-0 lead.

Center Fielder Piper Randolph added another run with an RBI single into center as Texas State tacked on another run and ended the inning up 5-0.

Despite the Warhawks adding a run in the fourth inning, it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats rolled to a 5-1 victory.

In Game 2 of the doubleheader, ULM made sure to be the ones to strike first blood as a homer towards left field gave the Warhawks an early 1-0 lead.

Jones responded back in the same inning with a lead-off triple into center field to put a runner 90 feet from home plate.

Smith scored Jones with a sac fly into left field as the Bobcats tied the game up at 1-1.

The game remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Hannah Earls hit a hard single to the shortstop.

After a strikeout and a fly-out, Earls stole second base which allowed third baseman Sara Vanderford to score her from second base, with a two-out double that ripped down the line in right field as the Bobcats took a 2-1 lead.

Earls then tacked on another run in the sixth inning with a RBI single as Texas State extended their lead to 3-1.

Pitcher Jessica Mullins closed out the game in the 7th inning for her 15th win of the season with a flyout and consecutive strikeouts to seal the win and sweep for Texas State.

Texas State returns to play Wednesday as they make the trip up I-35 into Waco for their second showdown with the Baylor Bears.

The Bears took the first game in a thrilling 3-2 loss for the Bobcats which was held at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

Karmyn Bass hits a single during the Bobcats doubleheader game against Louisiana Monroe. Bass had a RBI single in Game 1 as Texas State defeated the Warhawks 5-1 as the Bobcats came away with the sweep. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo