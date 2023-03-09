Texas State Bobcats lose to rival UTSA Roadrunners

Texas State baseball (75) faced the University of Texas San Antonio (11-3) Tuesday, March 7 at Bobcat Ballpark where the Bobcats lost to the Roadrunners 11-2. This was Texas State’s second loss to UTSA and its fifth loss of the season.

“You gotta get used to winning, and you’ve got to get used to losses,” said head coach Steven Trout. “Today’s a lot of learnable moments, a lot of teachable moments to go to work back on and try to get better tomorrow.”

The Bobcats started off strong with junior Cade Manning hitting an RBI single that advanced a runner home. There were two runners on base and the runner going to second got out on a fielder’s choice while Manning was safe at first. This left runners on first and third. Manning had one of the two RBIs of the game.

The second was from pinch hitter Damien Whitfield, who had a double in the ninth inning to score the second run for Texas State and lessen the Roadrunner lead. This was Whitfield’s first hit and RBI of the season.

UTSA had an RBI triple to counter the Bobcats and score their first run to come back after leaving the bases loaded in the previous inning. The bases were left loaded after an impressive defensive performance by Texas State shortstop, Peyton Benesh, who was able to stop the ball to prevent any UTSA runners from scoring, followed by another ground-ball right to him for the third out. UTSA took the lead at 2-1 after a solo homerun in the top of the fifth inning, the first of four for the Roadrunners.

The sixth inning proved to be a defensive struggle for the Bobcats. There were two pitching changes for a total of three pitchers in the half inning, and the Roadrunners increased its lead by seven runs, one of those from a walk with the bases loaded from Texas State pitcher, Reece Gould. UTSA continued to dominate at the plate, having four home runs and 10 RBIs total by the end of the game.

“It’s part of being mentally tough,” said Trout. “That’s the beauty of baseball, we play a lot of games … We got a long way to go, a lot to learn from so hopefully we learn it and we’ll be better tomorrow.”

The game resulted in the fifth loss of the season for Texas State with a score of 11-2, and its second loss in a row following the series against Grand Canyon University. The Bobcats are hoping for a win as they take on North Dakota State (1-11) next. NDSU lost all three games of its most recent series against Arizona. The game will be Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark, the first of a three-game series taking