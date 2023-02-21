Texas State defeats SFA

Despite losing the doubles point early in the match, Texas State (2-5) came back to defeat Stephen F. Austin (2-4) 6-1 and swept all six singles matches on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

“I think myself, and the whole team can breathe a collective sigh of relief,” said tennis head coach Kendall Brooks. “We have been waiting to put together a day like today this whole season so far. I am so proud of them for sticking with it and coming out today after losing the doubles point again and just not being denied. It was a total team effort, and I am excited to be back in the win column.”

In the singles matches, the Bobcats won in straight sets in four out of the six matches.

Tennis continues their seven-match home stand when they welcome Northwestern State for their lone match of the weekend on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.