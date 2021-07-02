Texas State earns three selections on CoSIDA Academic All-District team

A trio of former Bobcats were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District First Team, Texas State announced on Thursday.

Outfielder ArieAnn Bell, right-handed pitcher Meagan King and shortstop Tara Oltmann all represented the maroon and gold on the team. It’s the highest number of Texas State Softball players that received the recognition since 2004. The three are also the team’s first honorees since Kelli Baker was selected in 2015.

The laurel is given to the top college athletes in the country for their achievements on the field and in the classroom. Bell, King and Oltmann will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, which is announced in late July.

The Bobcats’ three selections tied with Oklahoma State for the most in District 7, which also includes NCAA Division I schools across Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas. Texas State’s players represented over 27% of the District 7 team.