Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

Texas State earns three selections on CoSIDA Academic All-District team

Fri, 07/02/2021 - 5:53pm
Texas State Softball
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Friday, July 2, 2021

A trio of former Bobcats were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District First Team, Texas State announced on Thursday.

Outfielder ArieAnn Bell, right-handed pitcher Meagan King and shortstop Tara Oltmann all represented the maroon and gold on the team. It’s the highest number of Texas State Softball players that received the recognition since 2004. The three are also the team’s first honorees since Kelli Baker was selected in 2015.

The laurel is given to the top college athletes in the country for their achievements on the field and in the classroom. Bell, King and Oltmann will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, which is announced in late July.

The Bobcats’ three selections tied with Oklahoma State for the most in District 7, which also includes NCAA Division I schools across Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas. Texas State’s players represented over 27% of the District 7 team.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021