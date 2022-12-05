Texas State falls to Rice in return to Strahan Arena

The Rice Owls played spoiler to Texas State’s first home game in nearly a month as the Bobcats fell in a 83-71 loss.

Despite the home defeat, head basketball coach Terrence Johnson was glad to be back in San Marcos on Sunday.

“When you get the opportunity to play in Strahan Arena it’s a blessing,” Johnson said. “It’s been well documented that we have been around the world and back again. It’s good to be here in front of family and friends.”

The Texas State defense couldn’t handle Rice’s offensive attack as four different Owls reached double figures, including Quincy Olivari with a game-high 30 points.

“You have to give credit to the Rice Owls and Coach (Scott) Pera,” Johnson said. “They put together a phenomenal game plan and did a really good job of putting us in rotations while looking for scoring opportunities from the perimeter. At the end of the day, it’s a game about making shots and we didn’t do that today.”

Part of the reason for Rice’s success was the vast contrast of offensive game plans with the Owls passing and swinging the ball around before finding the open man.

“We are a hard edge team,” Johnson said. “We want to jump out there and pressure the ball. One thing we don’t see very often in a 5 man front especially with Max Fiedler who can pass the ball just as well as any guard. He did a phenomenal job of swinging the ball out. He might have only had five assists but it felt like he had 10. He was making the pass that led to the assist.”

When comparing last year’s matchup against the Owls, the major difference for Johnson is that the 2021-2022 team was led by seniors while this year’s team is composed of younger players.

Johnson said his team needs a player to step into a leadership role.

“[Rice was] able to do that to us last year but we were able to settle down,” Johnson said. “We had a veteran group back then and they were able to make adjustments to our defensive principles … right now we have a group that started out the same as last year. But we had a Shelby Adams back then. This team needs a heartbeat. We need an intangible and emotional leader that can rally the troops. Somebody that has passion that is willing to do whatever it takes to not only win a game but can get a loose ball, make a free throw, take a charge or do all of those things.”

“But of all those things are developed,” Johnson said. “Shelby Adams turned into that. Before him it was Nijal Pearson, and before Nijal it was Ojai Black. We are just looking for the next guy to emerge. Obviously you that person to be Mason Harrell but hey even Superman has chink in his cape. He has been carrying this team so we need someone to help carry that load…no team can win without it. We need guys to step and be consistent as our leader is. Every night may not be your night but every night can be our night.”

Texas State returns to play Saturday night as the Bobcats travel to Fort Worth to take former conference rival the UT-Arlington Mavericks at Dickies Arena.