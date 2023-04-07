Texas State finishes strong at Silverado Showdown, Sun Belt Championships up next for the Bobcats

On the final day of the Silverado Showdown, Texas State had their lowest round and climbed the leaderboard to finish 15th. Matilda Svahn led the Bobcats with a top-30 finish at the Silverado Resort and Spa.

Texas State climbed two spots in the final round of the Silverado Showdown as the team saw their lowest 18-hole total, 15over 303 to finish 65-over 929. This was the Bobcats highest 54-hole total and par total this season. Texas State led the tournament in eagles with two, Mattingly Palmer and Marine Griffaut recorded one each.

No. 16 Northwestern finished first nine-over par with a seven stroke lead in the field of 17.

Throughout the tournament Matilda Svahn led the Bobcats maintaining a spot in the top-50 in all three rounds. Svahn tied for 27th and her second consecutive time finishing first in the Bobcat lineup. She was the only Bobcat to have an under par round in the tournament The sophomore also led the team in birdies with eight. Overall, Svahn finished second in par-3s and third in par-5s.

The individual to claim the exemption into the LPGA Chevron Championship was No. 15 Zoe Campos from UCLA with a five-under 211 total.

Marine Griffaut finished second for the Bobcats and tied for 66th overall with a five-over 78 third round. Griffaut was one of two Bobcats to record an eagle in the tournament Texas State will be competing at the Sun Belt Conference Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida April 16-18.

Texas State Standings at Silverado Showdown T-27. Matilda Svahn (74-80-71=225; +9) T-66. Marine Griffaut (82-74-78=233; +17) T-78. Junia Gabasa (79-79-80=238; +22) T-83. Yvonne Chamness (80-85-75=240; +24) 91. Mattingly Palmer (82-78-86=246; +30)