Texas State Football announces kickoff times for 2022 season

Texas State announced the kickoff times for all six of its 2022 home football games inside Bobcat Stadium.

The maroon and gold’s home opener against FIU on Sept. 10 will begin at 6 p.m. Their second non-conference home matchup against Houston Baptist will take place on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

The team will host one more contest at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 against Appalachian State. Texas State closes out its home slate with three games at 4 p.m. — its Homecoming game against Southern Miss on Oct. 22, its Spirit Day and White Out game against Arkansas State on Nov. 19 and its regular season finale on Nov. 26 against Louisiana.

The Bobcats have also had four of its road game kickoff times announced so far: Nevada on Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m., Baylor on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m., Troy on Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. and Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. The start times for their games at South Alabama on Nov. 12 and at Louisiana on Nov. 26 will be announced at a later date. All kickoff times are also subject to change due to future television selections.

Texas State will be looking to improve on its 4-8 overall record and 3-5 record in Sun Belt play from a year ago, returning 19 starters.